Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 44,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.