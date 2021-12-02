Bridge Mutual (BMI) One Day Volume Tops $738,203.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $738,203.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.