Brien Mcmahon Sells 50,920 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RDN opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

