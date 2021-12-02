Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.12% from the stock’s current price.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -178.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

