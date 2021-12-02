BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. BrightView posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV opened at $13.25 on Monday. BrightView has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

