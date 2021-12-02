Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Up 6.4%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 45,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,029,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

