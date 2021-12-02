Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 15,359 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 352.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $318.18. 465,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,648,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

