Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135,938. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

