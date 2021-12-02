Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $13.98 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.07. 2,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

