Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $92.98 on Thursday, reaching $2,159.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,419.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,307.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

