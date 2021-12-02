Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.34. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

