Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,192,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

