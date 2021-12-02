British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

