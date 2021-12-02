British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.