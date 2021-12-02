Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

