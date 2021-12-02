Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. APA reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

APA stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 78.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 25.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.