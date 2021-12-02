Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.30 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,802. Discovery has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

