Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

