Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $677.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.50 million and the highest is $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,094,700 shares of company stock worth $117,112,469 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,502. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

