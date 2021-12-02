Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

SMBK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

