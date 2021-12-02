Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

