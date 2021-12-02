Brokerages Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

