Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ KOR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

