Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $897.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUL opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

