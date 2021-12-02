Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. NICE reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.91. 634,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,203. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6,370.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $1,962,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

