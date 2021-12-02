Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $35.85 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $131.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.