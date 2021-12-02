Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report $5.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.97 billion and the highest is $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.43. 25,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.