Brokerages Set Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) PT at $30.00

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.