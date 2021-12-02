Brokerages Set Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $4,156,600. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

