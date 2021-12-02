Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT at $50.40

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 19,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,523. The company has a market cap of $664.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

