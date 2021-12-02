Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 4,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Knowles has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

