Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$99.25

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.25.

NA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

TSE:NA opened at C$95.84 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

