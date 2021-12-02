Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target at $98.00

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEMTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.