Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Target Price at $576.00

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $576.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,819. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $290.05 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

