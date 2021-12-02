Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 631.33

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.25).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 750.60 ($9.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 678.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 43.16. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 772.20 ($10.09).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

