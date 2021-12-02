Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $27.67

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE SMWB opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

