Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $14.71

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRSSF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $6.05 on Monday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

