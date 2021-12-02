Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

