Brokers Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

KMX opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

