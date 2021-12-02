Brokers Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.