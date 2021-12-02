Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Acquires 490 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.07. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

