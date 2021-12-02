Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.76. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

