Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 5.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $31,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 780,554 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53.

