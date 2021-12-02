BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BRP has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRP has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BRP to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

BRP stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

