BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BRP has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRP has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BRP to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

