BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

