BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to C$128.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

DOOO traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 18,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

