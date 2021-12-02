BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.10 and traded as low as C$3.91. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 274,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.