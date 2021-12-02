Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,491. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $98,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

