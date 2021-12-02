Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.09. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 2,625 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 310,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

